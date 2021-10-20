Japan envoy pick Emanuel: Chicago teen shooting weighs heavy

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he did nothing improper but still fell short in his handling of the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage seven years ago in the city. The incident looms large as Emanuel hopes to win Senate confirmation as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists have urged the Senate to reject Emanuel’s nomination over his handling of the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times as he he moved away from police on a Chicago street. Emanuel’s hearing before a Senate committee on Wednesday came on the seventh anniversary of McDonald’s killing.