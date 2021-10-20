New Zealand governor-general favors outreach to marginalized

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s new governor-general says she plans to reach out to people marginalized by issues like homelessness, addiction and discrimination. Cindy Kiro is the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role as the representative of Queen Elizabeth II. She took her oath in both Maori and English when she was sworn in to a five-year term Thursday. Kiro’s role is largely ceremonial. Under New Zealand’s constitutional system, the British monarch remains the nation’s head of state although she doesn’t wield any real day-to-day power. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she believes the country will one day become a republic.