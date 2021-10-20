North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn’t target US

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came as the U.N. Security Council was set to discuss the launch at a meeting convened at the request of the United States and United Kingdom. The North Korean spokesperson said there was no need for the United States to agonize over a weapon that doesn’t specifically target it and said it was concerned about the U.S.’s “abnormal” reaction to it.