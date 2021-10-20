Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:19 AM

NZ police answer 4-year-old’s call, confirm toys are cool

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool. Police shared audio of the call on social media this week along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don’t encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was “too cute not to share.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content