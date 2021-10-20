Officials: Items linked to Laundrie, potential remains found

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement sources and a family attorney say items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains have been found in a Florida wilderness park during the search for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Searchers including Laundrie’s parents found unspecified articles that belonged to Laundrie and law enforcement efforts were ramped up. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of Petito, who was reported missing Sept. 11. Her body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park and the coroner concluded she was strangled.