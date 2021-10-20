Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting at a home in a southeastern Wisconsin city, and police believe the shooter is among the dead. Kenosha police say the shooting late Tuesday appears to have been domestic. Officers dispatched to the scene found three people dead inside the home in Kenosha, 50 miles south of Milwaukee. Police said Wednesday that a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were critically injured but survived. The dead include an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male. Police say the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old man, was also found shot dead.