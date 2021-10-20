Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has hosted talks on Afghanistan involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring countries. The round of diplomacy underlines Moscow’s clout in Central Asia. Opening Wednesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan. Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003. Lavrov in his opening speech commended the Taliban for their efforts to stabilize the situation in the country and ensure an operating government.