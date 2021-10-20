Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is hosting talks on Afghanistan involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring countries, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow’s clout. Opening Wednesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan. Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Lavrov in his opening speech commended the Taliban for their efforts to stabilize the situation in the country and ensure the operation of state structures.