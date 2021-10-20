Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report has recommended pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal on Wednesday to a committee of colleagues that has spent six months investigating the Brazilian government’s management of the pandemic. The decision on whether to file most of the charges would be up to Brazil’s prosecutor-general, a Bolsonaro appointee. Calheiros called for Bolsonaro’s indictment on charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds. The far-right president has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and touted misinformation and unproven COVID-19 treatments while ignoring international health guidelines