Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by health care

Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Abbott Laboratories, Biogen and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations. Netflix edged lower after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. Technology stocks lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.64%. The price of Bitcoin rose to an all-time high.