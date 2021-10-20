White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kids aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school. The White House is detailing plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks. The country has ample supplies of shots to vaccinate the roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible and have been working for months to ensure widespread availability of shots once approved. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.