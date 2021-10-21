3rd day of Ethiopian airstrikes in capital of Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian government spokesman says the military has struck a target near the capital of the country’s Tigray region. It’s the third day this week of airstrikes as fighting surges after nearly a year of war. There is no immediate word of casualties. Thousands of people have been killed since November in the conflict that pits the Tigray forces that once dominated the national government against the current government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner. Despite international pleas for a cease-fire, there is no end in sight.