Australia, UK defend AUKUS pact, say fears overhyped

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Australia and Britain are defending their nuclear submarine deal with the U.S. amid concerns it could escalate tensions in the region and spark an arms race. U.K. Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey says there “has been a lot of overhyping” of the pact known as AUKUS. He says the U.K. and the U.S. have been sharing such technologies for decades and that Australia’s decision to join was merely to develop its own submarine capability. The pact will provide Australia with nuclear reactors to power its submarines but the subs will not be nuclear-armed. It has drawn mixed reactions in the region, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton says it is not a defense alliance but will complement its partnerships in the region.