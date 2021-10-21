China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

BEIJING (AP) — China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers. It comes as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the flow of information. Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media. The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished. Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016. The Cyberspace Administration said in a statement that outlets omitted from the list were removed to maintain its “seriousness and credibility.”