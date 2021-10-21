Cyprus aims for Mars with X-Ray rock dating instrument

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Tiny Cyprus aims to join the global space exploration drive by developing a compact, X-Ray instrument capable of dating Martian soil and rock samples relatively accurately to potentially reveal more about the Red Planet’s geological history and offer a glimpse of Earth’s own future. George Danos, President of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization, told reporters on Thursday that the 1.5 million euro ($1.75 million) European Union funded project is a first for Cyprus and aims to be completed over the next 18 months. Danos said the CSEO will concurrently look for partners including NASA and the European Space Agency that would take the ‘In Time’ instrument aboard a Mars-bound spacecraft for more accurate, on-the-ground soil and rock dating on the Martian surface.