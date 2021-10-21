House set to recommend contempt charges against Bannon

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The panel has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who won’t cooperate with the probe. A mostly party line vote is expected, with almost all Republicans voting against the contempt measure. The partisan debate is emblematic of the raw tensions that are still lingering in Congress nine months after the Capitol attack.