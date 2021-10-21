Moscow closing schools, many businesses as virus deaths soar

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow authorities have announced plans to shut restaurants, movie theaters and many retail stories for 11 days starting Oct. 28 as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the pandemic began. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. Schools and kindergartens will also be closed during that period, and most state organizations and private businesses will halt work. Restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeout or delivery orders during that period, although food stores and pharmacies can stay open.