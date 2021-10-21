Nicaragua arrests 2 business leaders in continuing crackdown

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s national police have arrested two leaders of the country’s top private business association, just one day after a regional body called for the immediate release of political prisoners. A police statement says Michael Healy Lacayo and Álvaro Vargas of the Private Business Superior Council were arrested Thursday. They face charges including money laundering, acts that diminish the country’s independence and inciting foreign interference among others. The charges are similar to those lodged against more than three dozen people, including political and student leaders and seven potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega in the country’s Nov. 7 election.