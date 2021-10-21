Pakistan’s FM says country will boost trade with Afghanistan

By RIAZ KHAN

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says his country will keep its border with Afghanistan open around the clock to support bilateral trade and the new Taliban government. Thursday’s announcement by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi came after a daylong visit to Kabul, the Afghan capital, where he met with Taliban leaders. Qureshi said Afghanistan’s new leaders assured him that they will not allow any militant group to use their soil for attacks in Pakistan. His comment came hours after Pakistan’s police killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Islamic State group during a raid on a hideout in the northwest.