Qantas moves up flights as Australia expects tourists soon

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Qantas Airways has brought forward its plans to restart international travel from Sydney as Prime Minister Scott Morrison predicted tourists would be welcomed back to Australia this year. Vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to travel through Sydney from Nov. 1 without the need for hotel quarantine on their return. Two weeks ago, Morrison said Australians, skilled migrants and students would be given priority over foreign travelers and predicted tourists would return in 2022 or later. Qantas brought forward services to Thailand, Singapore, South Africa and Fiji and will begin new service to New Delhi in December. The changes are being driven by a strong vaccination rate in New South Wales state.