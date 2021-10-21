Stocks wobble as major indexes hover around record highs

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials approached the record highs they set this summer. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. Banks and energy companies fell and offset gains elsewhere. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. IBM slumped 7.7% after reporting quarterly revenue that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts. Among other companies reporting earnings, Tesla rose 2.9% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays. Crude oil prices fell about 2.4% and weighed down energy stocks.