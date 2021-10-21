Suburban Denver cop suspended after cursing at teen driver

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A police sergeant in the Denver suburb of Aurora is under investigation after he was captured on body camera footage cursing and yelling at a teen driver who had been pulled over on suspicion of speeding. The June footage released Wednesday shows the 17-year-old female driver in handcuffs after her male passenger ran away. Police say he dropped a loaded gun. The distraught girl repeatedly asks police to call her mother. The footage shows Sgt. Ed Acuti yelling at her to shut up and using an expletive after she screams something. An email seeking comment from Acuti’s union was not immediately returned.