UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker’s murder

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say a man has been charged in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week. Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged in the death of David Amess. The Crown Prosecution Service says it will “submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.’’ The death of Amess, who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has shocked Britain,