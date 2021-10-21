US: More threats, more desperate refugees as climate warms

By JULIE WATSON, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is laying out the heightened security threats, rising tensions and increased refugee flows facing the U.S. as the climate warms. One of Thursday’s federal climate assessments Thursday calls on the U.S. to do much more to track and protect refugees fleeing natural disasters. President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to assess the challenges facing the U.S. as the climate warms. The migration part of the study warns that climate change is displacing tens of millions of people around the global each year. It says the policies the U.S. adapts today will help determine how big and how manageable the flows of climate migrants are.