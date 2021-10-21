US outlines response as climate change drives migration

By JULIE WATSON, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Worsening climate change requires that the United States do much more to track and manage flows of migrants fleeing natural disasters. That’s the finding of a multiagency study from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden ordered the assessment. Federal officials say it’s the most intensive look yet at what the U.S. must do to manage increasing migration as natural disasters intensify under global warming. The federal report says climate change is expected to displace tens of millions of people around the global each year. It says the policies the U.S. adapts today will help determine how big and how manageable the flows of climate migrants are.