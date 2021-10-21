US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say a salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma. The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc.