White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan. They’re trimming the social services and climate change programs and they’re reconsidering new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for the package. The ideas include shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates while adding a new tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears deferential to Biden’s preferences as leaders race to finish negotiations on the package, possibly by week’s end.