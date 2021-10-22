Biden, top Congress Dems strategize on domestic plan

By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Congress’ top two Democrats were strategizing Friday morning to discuss how to give fresh impetus to their giant domestic legislation. Biden was having breakfast at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was joining the discussion in a Zoom call from New York. The session comes as the party continues scaling back the measure in an effort to break deadlocks that have stalled it for months. Biden and the Democratic leaders hope to reach agreement soon between the party’s progressives and moderates in Congress.