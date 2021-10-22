Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal ‘very possible’

By LISA MASCARO, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Congress’ top two Democrats are strategizing on how to wrap up their giant domestic legislation. Biden had breakfast at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the discussion in a Zoom call from New York. Their meeting came as the party continues scaling back the measure in an effort to break deadlocks that have stalled it for months. Biden and the Democratic leaders hope to reach agreement soon between the party’s progressives and moderates in Congress. Pelosi says a deal is “very possible”