FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE

Associated Press

Federal scientists say kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections among elementary school children. The Food and Drug Administration posted its review late Friday ahead of a public meeting to consider opening vaccinations to kids 5 to 11. FDA scientists concluded that in almost every scenario the vaccine’s overall benefit for children would outweigh any serious potential side effects. The FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to review its analysis and vote on whether to recommend the shots next week. If regulators authorize the low-dose shots, vaccinations could begin early next month.