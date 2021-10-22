Global shares mostly higher after S&P 500 hits new record

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are mostly higher in Europe after a mixed session in Asia. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Shares fell in Shanghai and Seoul. State media reports said China Evergrande Group, the troubled property developer whose cash crunch has rattled markets, made an overdue bond payment on Friday. On Thursday, the S&P 500 ended at a fresh record high after wobbling between gains and losses. Technology companies did well, despite a steep drop in IBM after the company reported disappointing revenue, pulling the Dow down a smidgen. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq added 0.6%. Tesla rose 3.3% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays.