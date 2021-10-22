Governor’s ex-chief of staff can remain free before trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal magistrate determined Friday that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff can remain free before his trial on charges that he defrauded a state agency he led by inducing it to pay him nearly $280,000 in mostly severance pay before moving to the governor’s office. The Baltimore Sun reports that Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo ordered that Roy McGrath of Naples, Florida, won’t be required to report to jail while awaiting trial at the initial appearance held virtually. McGrath has maintained in Facebook posts and emails to The Sun that he’s a victim of “politically motivated bullies” and his actions weren’t improper.