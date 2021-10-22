Halyna Hutchins remembered as gifted cinematographer

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The cinematographer who was fatally shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on a movie set grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and worked on documentary films in Europe before studying film in Los Angeles. Halyna Hutchins was 42. She identified herself on Instagram as a “restless dreamer” and “adrenaline junkie.” According to her website, she grew up surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines. She received a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine, worked on British documentary productions in Eastern Europe and graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015.