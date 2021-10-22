Hamtramck in Detroit area is latest facing lead in water

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Another Michigan city is giving filters to residents as a result of high lead results in some drinking water samples. Hamtramck is a 2-square-mile city in the Detroit area with 28,000 residents, many of them immigrants from Bangladesh, Yemen and other countries. The city says 700 filters were passed out Thursday and another 900 will be distributed next week. Mayor Karen Majewski says the water is fine but old pipes are leaching lead into the system. The mayor says not every home is affected and “people don’t need to panic.” Across the state in Benton Harbor, residents there have been urged to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking due to elevated lead levels.