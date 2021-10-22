Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Macron

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will head next month to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The White House announced Harris’ plans for travel to France as President Joe Biden and Macron spoke by phone on Friday. The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Rome later this month for one-on-one talks on the margins of the Group of 20 summit. In addition to meeting with Macron, Harris will deliver a speech on November 11 at the annual Paris Peace Forum and participate the following day in the Paris Conference on Libya. She’ll be joined by her husband Douglas Emhoff for the visit.