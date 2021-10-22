Stocks edge higher as major indexes head for weekly gains
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and are on track for their third straight week of gains. The S&P 500, which notched a record high a day earlier, rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Every major index is on track for a third consecutive week of gains. Intel sank after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, and Snap fell sharply after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones earlier this year. American Express rose after posting strong results.