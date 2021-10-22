Stocks edge lower, major indexes still head for weekly gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading as losses for several large technology and communications companies weighed on the market. The S&P 500, which notched a record high a day earlier, fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Every major index is on track for a third consecutive week of gains. Intel sank after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, and Snap fell sharply after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones earlier this year. American Express rose after posting strong results.