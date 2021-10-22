Violence erupts at Islamists rally in Pakistan, killing 2

By BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say violent clashes have erupted between security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least two policemen and wounding several demonstrators. Friday’s incident happened shortly after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march” from the city toward Pakistan’s capital, demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. Saad Rizvi, the head of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Pakistan deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel to prevent the demonstrators from leaving Lahore.