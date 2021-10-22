White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in ‘weeks’

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will lay out his thinking in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter” the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority. The filibuster stands in the way as Biden aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation’s credit. Press secretary Jen Psaki says Americans should “stay tuned” about what changes Biden will embrace as he appears to be dropping his longstanding opposition to altering the Senate rule.