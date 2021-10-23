Boo! Thousands crowd New Orleans streets for 1st parade

By REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Parade-loving New Orleans is getting its groove back. Thousands of people crowded the streets of New Orleans on Saturday for the first big parade since the pandemic made such events impossible. A member of a marching group described the feeling of being able to parade once again as “better than Christmas.” Mardi Gras 2020 was largely credited with contributing to the city becoming an early hot spot for the coronavirus. If the city can pull off Krewe of Boo without a resulting uptick in COVID-19 infections, it will bolster Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s tentative plans toward bringing back Mardi Gras processions next year.