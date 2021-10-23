Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 killed, 5 hurt

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two and injuring at least five others. The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. Police say four people were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital. Authorities did not immediately release information about the two people who died or give details about those who were injured.