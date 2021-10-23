Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

By MORGAN LEE, CEDAR ATTANASIO and MICHELLE L. PRICE

The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records state that Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set with a gun a crew member had assured the actor didn’t carry live rounds. The tragic mistake came hours after some workers walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues. Court records say that an assistant director grabbed a prop gun off a cart at a desert movie ranch and handed it to Baldwin during a Thursday rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.” When Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. A 911 call from the scene hints at the panic on the movie set.