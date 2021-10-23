Sri Lanka gives booster shots to front-line workers, seniors

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has announced plans to offer booster shots to front-line workers followed by the elderly as the island nation gears up to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. A government minister says starting Nov. 1, workers in the health, security, airport and tourism sectors will start receiving a third dose of vaccine. The Pfizer booster shots will then include those above 60 years. So far, 59% of the 22 million population have been vaccinated, and the Health Ministry expects the rate to rise to 70% within three weeks. Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct. 1 and since then, life has begun returning to normal with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties as COVID-19 cases fell sharply.