Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

By JIM MORRIS

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials say a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appears to be out. The Coast Guard had said earlier Sunday that it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria. It said two of the burning containers held hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate. The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre in Victoria said 16 crewmembers were safely taken off the ship, while five others, including the captain, remained on board at their own behest.