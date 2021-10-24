Gov’t officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Sudanese military forces detained at least five senior government figures after weeks of rising tensions between the country’s civilian and military leaders. Sudan’s main pro-democracy group reported internet and phone outages and called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. Sudan has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests. Monday’s arrests followed weekend meetings a U.S. special envoy had with Sudanese military and civilian leaders in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan’s state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.