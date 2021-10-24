Hurricane Rick strengthens nearing Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick has strengthened a bit while heading for Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, where it is expected to make landfall Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 90 miles per hour (150 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas or the resort of Zihuatanejo. The hurricane was centered about 85 miles (135 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo and was moving north at 5 mph (7 kph) early Sunday evening. The center warns that Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides in the mountainous terrain on the coast.