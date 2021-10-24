Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Black, the front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia” and “Come a Little Bit Closer,” has died. He was 82. In a statement, the band announced the death of Black, born David Blatt. Jay and the Americans bandmate and vocalist Sandy Deanne said Black died Friday from complications of pneumonia. Rolling Stone reported that Black had suffered from dementia in recent years. Black joined Jay and the Americans in 1962, replacing the group’s first singer, Jay Traynor.