Uzbek president heading toward landslide win in elections

By AGNIESZKA PIKULICKA-WILCZEWSKA

Associated Press

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbeks voted Sunday in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition. Although Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform. He took office in 2016 upon the death of Islam Karimov and faces four relatively low-visibility candidates who did not even show up for televised debates. They instead sent proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates weren’t allowed.