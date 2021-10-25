Assistant director of Baldwin film fired after 2019 mishap

By MORGAN LEE, CEDAR ATTANASIO and HILLEL ITALIE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he fatally shot a cinematographer was fired from a job in 2019 after a gun went off on a set and slightly wounded a member of the film crew. That’s according to a producer who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. In an email statement to the AP, the producer for the movie “Freedom’s Path” confirmed that Dave Halls was fired from the production. The producer wrote that Halls was removed from the set immediately. His firing from “Freedom’s Path” was first reported by CNN. Halls has not returned messages seeking comment.