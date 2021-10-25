Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax

By LISA MASCARO and HOPE YEN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he feels “very positive about reaching a deal on his big domestic policy bill. Biden spoke briefly to reporters as he headed to New Jersey to promote his child care and infrastructure plan. White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for the measures are drawing the backing of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. A person who insisted on anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position tells The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House’s new approach. Democrats are trying to wrap up talks on the social services and climate change package now being eyed at $1.75 trillion, though it could still climb higher.